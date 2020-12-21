Alien: Isolation could be free on Epic Game Store Today

The Epic Game Store December game giveaway titles may have been revealed in a leak sent to a Twitter user earlier this month, and while there will be speculation throughout the period, it's proven to be correct so far. That means that Alien: Isolation should be free today, with Metro 2033 landing tomorrow. Other free games expected this month include Darkest Dungeon, Stranded Deep, Solitairica, and Torchlight 2.
Epic has been giving away heaps of games this holiday season, starting with Cities: Skylines, Oddworld New n Tasty, and The Long Dark. Defense Grid 1 was free just yesterday, which means we should see Alien: Isolation go up for free today.
If you haven't played it before and like survival horror, dystopian sci-fi, and/or the Alien universe, you're in for a treat. It's one of the best games ever made for its genre and is a true masterpiece of design. It's even playable in VR if you don't mind using the MotherVR unofficial modification.
Here's the full list of games that have and will go on sale in the coming weeks:
- Cities: Skylines – December 17th
- Oddworld: New n Tasty – December 18th
- The Long Dark – December 19th
- Defense Grid 1 – December 20th
- Alien: Isolation – December 21st
- Metro 2033 (Original or Redux version) – December 22nd
- Tropico 5 – December 23rd
- Inside – December 24th
- Darkest Dungeon – December 25th
- My Time in Portia – December 26th
- Night in the Woods – December 27th
- Stranded Deep – December 28th
- Solitairica – December 29th
- Torchlight II – December 30th
- Jurassic World Evolution – December 31st
From personal experience, I can say Darkest Dungeon is an absolutely glorious experience — if you don't mind the brutal RNG. Its Lovecraftian leanings are stupendous. Jurassic World Evolution isn't bad either.
Which game on there are you most looking forward to grabbing for free?
Add new comment