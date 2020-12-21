Alien: Isolation could be free on Epic Game Store Today

The Epic Game Store December game giveaway titles may have been revealed in a leak sent to a Twitter user earlier this month, and while there will be speculation throughout the period, it's proven to be correct so far. That means that Alien: Isolation should be free today, with Metro 2033 landing tomorrow. Other free games expected this month include Darkest Dungeon, Stranded Deep, Solitairica, and Torchlight 2.

Epic has been giving away heaps of games this holiday season, starting with Cities: Skylines, Oddworld New n Tasty, and The Long Dark. Defense Grid 1 was free just yesterday, which means we should see Alien: Isolation go up for free today.

If you haven't played it before and like survival horror, dystopian sci-fi, and/or the Alien universe, you're in for a treat. It's one of the best games ever made for its genre and is a true masterpiece of design. It's even playable in VR if you don't mind using the MotherVR unofficial modification.

Here's the full list of games that have and will go on sale in the coming weeks:

Cities: Skylines – December 17th

Oddworld: New n Tasty – December 18th

The Long Dark – December 19th

Defense Grid 1 – December 20th

Alien: Isolation – December 21st

Metro 2033 (Original or Redux version) – December 22nd

Tropico 5 – December 23rd

Inside – December 24th

Darkest Dungeon – December 25th

My Time in Portia – December 26th

Night in the Woods – December 27th

Stranded Deep – December 28th

Solitairica – December 29th

Torchlight II – December 30th

Jurassic World Evolution – December 31st

From personal experience, I can say Darkest Dungeon is an absolutely glorious experience — if you don't mind the brutal RNG. Its Lovecraftian leanings are stupendous. Jurassic World Evolution isn't bad either.

Which game on there are you most looking forward to grabbing for free?