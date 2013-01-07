All Activision James Bond Games Removed From Online Stores

Downloadable versions of Activision’s James Bond games have been removed from Steam and other online stores for no apparent reason.

Missing titles include 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2010’s James Bond 007: Blood Stone, and November 2012’s 007 Legends. The games have been removed even from Activision’s own online store which contains a complete James Bond section and features a promotion for Blood Stone. Clicking on any Bond-related links in Activision store now lands you on error or blank pages.

Activision purchased the right to produce James Bond games in 2006 for $70 million. The deal is supposed to grant them that right until 2015, but it seems that this is no longer the case for some reason or another.

Ironically, this is exactly what happened with Electronic Arts who purchased the James Bond games production rights till 2009 before Activision napped it from them suddenly and inexplicably in 2006.

In the meanwhile, if you want to play James Bond: Blood Stone it is still available on Microsoft’s Games for Windows Marketplace for $50. Or maybe you can think of other “online ways” to get it – with help from your peers perhaps? We sure don’t know how.