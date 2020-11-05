AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs dominate Intel's best in gaming

It's happening. After over 15-years in second place on performance, AMD has finally retaken the gaming performance crown. In a new series of benchmarked games, AMD's new line of Ryzen 5000 CPUs have beaten Intel's Core i9-10900K by noticeably margins on both average frame rates and 1% lows. Most notable, however, is that this isn't just the Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X, but the eight core 5800X, and the six core 5600X too.

AMD's new-generation of Ryzen 5000 CPUs are based on its revolutionary Zen 3 architecture. It improves IPC by around 17 percent, rejigs the design to use unified CCD/CCX system of eight cores per CCX, and increased clock speeds across the board for all of its CPUs. The result is chips that can get close to 5GHz when boosting, and deliver much greater overall performance than the Ryzen 3000 series that came before, with their Zen 2 cores.

That also means that they beat Intel in just about every scenario too. For the first time in a long time, AMD's CPUs are competing on performance, while Intel is forced to compete on price.

in some notable examples, the Ryzen 5900X, 5800X, and 5600X managed to outperform the 10900K at stock speeds at 1080p in Assassin's Creed Odyssey by a few frames per second, and absolutely dominated in CS:GO, where all of them managed to generate around 100 FPS more than the stock 10900K. They even smashed the 5GHz all-core overclocked version by around 50 FPS, too.

Rainbox Six: Siege, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Flight Simulator were all blowouts too, with the mid-tier AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs providing just as much competition as the top models.

Intel didn't lose out in everything, though. Its 10900K still holds the lead in Strange Brigade, Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA V. But in almost everything else, AMD is now king.

For full results, check out the VideoCardz report.

Image source: Pichau/YouTube