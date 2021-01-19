Another PubG gaming is coming sometime next year

If you love the universe of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, but have grown tired of its existing formula, then there's some good news on the distant horizon. A new game set in the PUBG universe is under development, according to Bloomberg's report from a chat with Krafton CEO Chang-han. The game will reportedly be co-develped for both PCs and consoles simultaneously, and is due to be released before the end of next year.

Krafton is the parent company of PUBG Corp, which in turn handles the development of the game. So Chang-han has plenty of clout when it comes to plans for the future of the franchise. He didn't go into specific detail about what the game's going to be about, but it's unlikely to be a Battle Royale, at least as we know it. Krafton is already working on a new Battle Royale game on mobile, and Chang-han said the company was keen to do more than just make the one genre of video game.

It's also working on third-person survival horror game The Callisto Protocol through Krafton's other developmental holding, Striking Distance, and a tactical shooter which has underpinnings in the PUBG game.

PUBG itself is still consistently one of the top five most popular games on Steam at any one time, averaging several hundred thousand consecutive players throughout the day. It's not quite the darling it once was, and Fortnite has all but eclipse it as the longer-standing Battle Royale genre, but PUBG is still a titan of industry.

The question is, can the developers make something similar, but equally as good? We'll have to wait until next year to see.