Ayaneo 2 Geek will be a faster Steam Deck alternative

A new, faster gaming handheld than even Vale's powerful Steam Deck is coming down the pipe. The Ayaneo 2 Geek will feature a brand new AMD Ryzen 6800U processor, with a Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 graphics. that should make it notably more powerful than the Steam Deck's Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 combo, though if you prefer, you'll also be able to equip it with Intel Alder Lake processors with Xe-LP graphics.

Ayaneo has been a popular portable handheld system for a couple of years now, and there are various configurations of earlier models already available. The Ayaneo Pro and Air models come with various Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 APU combinations, and there is even some options with Alder Lake processors under the hood, but the real upgrade will come with the new Ayaneo 2 and Ayaneo 2 Geek models, which will feature up to an eight core Ryzen 6800U processor, with 12 Compute Units of RDNA 2 graphics. The top model will have up to a 7-inch 1200p screen, 16GB of memory, and half a terabyte of NVMe storage.

That top model will set you back $800, though, so it's not cheap. The more affordable $700 version will have the weaker six core Ryzen 6600U, with just 6 compute units of RDNA 2 graphics. The same screen, memory, and storage configurations will be offered, however.

Despite these relatively high prices, though, they're still pretty competitive. Existing Ayaneo Air Pro models can cost up to $1400 for the most high-end options with 32GB of memory and 2TB of storage. While those are welcome, it seems like the new models are designed to compete much more against the Steam Deck's configurations, which have more modest storage and memory options.

The new Ayaneo handhelds will go on sale this November.