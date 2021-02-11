Blood Bowl 3 will officially launch in August 2021

Blood Bowl 3 will finally become available for play in August 2021, replacing the popular Blood Bowl 2, to bring the game up to date with the new official ruleset from the Games Workshop tabletop game. To celebrate this announcement, the developer, Cyanide Studios, has a new fake beer commercial to show off how the game looks.

It's not AAA standard, but as far as Blood Bowl goes, it's looking pretty good.

The new version of Blood Bowl will only ship with 12 teams at the start, so like the previous versions, players will be expected to shell out extra for DLC teams as and when they become available. Many of the teams are new renditions of the classics like Black Orcs, Imperial Nobility, Chaos Chosen, Chaos Renegade, alongside more traditional teams like Dark Elves, Dwarves, and Humans.

Don't worry, you'll still be able to get a death roller.

The new game will enjoy new rules, too, based off of the 2020 Season 2 release of the Blood Bowl board game. It features a new passing stat, which will be a real change of pace for classic Blood Bowl players. It makes high agility teams not quite so monstrously capable all round. Movement is capped at 9 too, so no more one turn touchdowns for the Skaven.

Hurray!