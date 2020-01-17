Buy the new Humble Bundle to help Australia fight fires

What's better than a bunch of cheap games? When all the money you spend on those cheap games goes to a good cause. In the case of the new Humble Australia Fire Relief bundle, you get more than $400 worth of games for just $25 (at the recommended price) and every cent you spend goes right to a trio of Australian groups which are fighting for the environment and the animals endangered by the massive wildfires which have racked Australia in recent months.

The bundle contains 29 games overall, many of them from Australian developers, though many of them aren't too. There are classics like Machinarium, Hacknet, Armallo, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and Hollow Knight. There are also more recent releases like Void Bastards and Crawl, alongside quirky indie efforts like Regular Human Basketball, and Feather, among others.

As with all Humble Bundles you can choose exactly how much you contribute, so if you only have a few dollars and want to help out a great cause, give that and don't feel bad for it. But if you have a little more, consider pledging some extra. Nothing goes to Humble Bundle or game developers this time around. It's all just for the good of the cause.

And you get some great games out of it. If you bought all of them individually you'd have to spend well over $400, so it's a bargain considering the amount of content. Even if you only played a handful of them it'd still be a steal.

All funds will go to the RSPCA, WIRES, and the World Wildlife Fund, all of which are working hard to help fight the wilfwires ravaging Australia and its wildlife.