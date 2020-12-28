CD Projekt Sued over Cyberpunk 2077

There’s no question that Cyberpunk 2077, a game that remained in development for roughly nine years, has experienced an extremely rocky start. Now CD Projekt S.A. is facing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of its investors who saw shares tank due to the issues surrounding the new game.

Filed by the Rosen Law Firm, the lawsuit alleges that CD Projekt made “false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose” specifics about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 when it launched on December 10, 2020.

Specifically, CD Projekt S.A. (publisher) and CD Projekt Red (developer) failed to disclose that the game was utterly unplayable on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles due to a huge number of software issues. This led Sony to remove the game from the PlayStation Store and offer refunds. Microsoft kept the game on the Microsoft Store but issued a warning about the game’s stability on the Xbox One. Xbox gamers can get a refund as well.

“Consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times," the press release states.

Add all this up and the investors took a serious loss.

CD Projekt Red issued an apology on December 14, 2020, acknowledging that it failed to show the game running on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles (aka “last-gen”) before its premiere. The studio also acknowledged that it should have provided more polish so the game could run better on those two consoles.

One batch of updates is already available. The studio plans to release another round of updates in early 2021.