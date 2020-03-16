Coronovirus helps push Steam concurrent users to 20 million

Steam has broken its usage records once again. With the world increasingly gripped by the dangers of the Coronovirus and more and more people self-isolating at home whether infected or not, people are playing games like never before. Steam's latest concurrent player record now sits at over 20 million, with more than 6.2 million playing games at the same time.

For sticklers, the precise number was 20,313,451, though that's quite likely to have risen by the time you read this, as the Coronovirus is only going to become more of a problem in the days, weeks, and perhaps even months, to come.

Still, there is some way to go to break the concurrent players actually gaming, record. While the 20 million breach is a new threadshold for Steam logins, the concurrent players gaming record sits at 7.2 million from New Years Day in 2017, as per PCGamesN.

Still, some games are seeing new records of their own, so we may well be on the to breaking that record too. CS:GO hit almost a million concurrent players over the weekend, with Dota 2 at 616,000, and PUBG at 264,000. That's far from their respective peaks, but healthy numbers all the same.