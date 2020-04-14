Crysis may be about to make a comeback

It's been almost 15 years since we all stared in horror as our powerful gaming PCs melted trying to run Crysis, but it's still well remembered and as a series has helped spawn Crytek's various exciting projects over the past few years. But now the Hunt: Showdown developer may be about to return to the well with a brand new Crysis game.

The official Crysis Twitter account hasn't said a thing in over three years. Where it last looked to promote Crysis related merchandise, it's just Tweeted out saying "Receiving Data." What does that mean? Who knows, but it's an exciting prospect which could mean a return to one of the most iconic series the PC has ever seen.

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

This follows an update for the official Crysis website in the past few days showing off the protagonist from the first game sitting aboard a Crysis-like shuttle ship. What he's doing, where he's going, or what this means for us still remains to be seen. It could be a remaster, a recreation, a reboot, or anything in between.

That's not enough to excite you? Well, Crytek recently released a video about its games of the decade which included footage from Crysis 1... which was released over a decade ago.

If this proves to be a remaster that could still be exciting. Would it be the best looking game ever? It's quite possible.

Are you ready to test your PC once more? Can it run Crysis? Somehow I doubt it.