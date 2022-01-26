Crytek teases Crysis 4, promises next-gen shooter

We may only be a year or two away from asking once again, can your PC run Crysis? After nearly a decade, Crytek is officially working on a new Crysis game. It teased it in a new trailer and promised it would be a next-gen shooter in every sense of the word. If it's a Crytek game too, you know it's going to look absolutely gorgeous and will probably melt anyone's PC if they even try to run it.

Like the Blizzard announcement from earlier today, this Crysis 4 announcement is also a call to arms. Crytek is on the hunt for new developers and will be putting them to work immediately crafting a brand new entry in one of the most iconic series in PC gaming.

Still, while the series of shooters is beloved in many ways, the games aren't known for breaking boundaries in terms of gameplay as much as they are of being incredibly difficult to run. They look good too, and the original Crysis foliage system still holds up compared to make modern games, despite being comparably ancient.

It looks like Crytek may be leaning into that legacy with its next game though, which should make anyone running anything but the most powerful and latest cards quake in fear.