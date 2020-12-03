Cyberpunk 2077 photo lets you capture your bionic good side

Cyberpunk 2077 is a gorgeous looking game and what better way to enjoy those visuals than with a photo mode that lets you capture the best of the action at any one time? CD Projekt Red detailed this mode in a recent video about the game, further teasing it ahead of its oft-delayed, but now impending release date, of December 10.

Strike a pose and capture your favourite moments in Night City with #Cyberpunk2077 Photo Mode! See it in action in our newest video.

Ready? Say cheese! pic.twitter.com/3bqAUsJKzi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

As you can see from the video you can tweak the camera angle, rotation, type, exposure, highlights, contrast, shadows, grain, add certain visual effects, change your character pose, the depth of field, add stickers and a whole lot more. The result is an eventual image that looks so goddamn cool you'd have thought it was part of a promo shot.

You'll be able to share these screenshots outside of the game, which CD Projekt Red no doubt will love, because it's extra promotion, but this photo mode looks so in-depth, we're sure there will be at least a handful of Cyberpunk 2077 photo competitions in the near future that take advantage of it.

Cyberpunk has been delayed time and time again, but it's finally just around the corner. After long years of waiting, how excited are you to head into Night City for the first time?