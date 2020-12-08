Cyberpunk 2077 taxes the best GPUs even without ray tracing

Cyberpunk 2077 might be set to be the Crysis of its generation, with early performance testing suggesting that even the most powerful of graphics cards struggle to render it at higher resolutions with the details all turned up. In TomsHardware's results, the RTX 3090 couldn't even manage 50 FPS average at 4K Ultra settings.

That's without raytracing enabled, too.

For those of you gaming at 1080p, the remands are more reasonable, however. If you have an RX 5700 XT or an RTX 2060 Super, you can get away with ultra settings — with frame rates sitting pretty at around 70 FPS. That's more than manageable. 1440P ups the ante considerably, requiring at least an RTX 3070 or 6800 (or an RTX 2080 Ti) to handle anything over 60 FPS, and once you hit 4K just throw as much money as you can at the problem and hope to hit something playable.

DLSS can help a lot, though, if you have the right hardware for the job. With that performance enhancing technology enabled, Toms was able to get ray tracing working on an RTX 3090 at Ultra 4K, with frame rates hitting between 30 and 45 on average. Native resolution is completely impossible with ray tracing and everything else turned up to the maximum.

While it may be a couple more years before people can hit high frame rates in Cyberpunk with everything cranked up to 11, it is a gorgeous game and may well be worth the wait. Just look how good it looks in this behind the scene video.