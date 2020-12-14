Cyberpunk ReShade makes it look even better

If you're one of the lucky ones with powerful enough hardware to make CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk look its best, good for you. But you can make it look even better. Hell, even if you can't max it out, you can make it look better without putting too much extra strain on your system. ReShade mods are here and they can make a dramatic improvement on the game's HDR, coloring, sharpness, and depth.

The best bit? You can tweak everything yourself.

ReShade is a post-processing FX modification you can apply to hundreds of games, giving you the ability to make major adjustments to the way they look. From fake HDR, to extra sharpening, improved color saturation, anti-aliasing, and even fake ray tracing effects and god rays. You can do it all, and ReShade now supports Cyberpunk 2077, making it look better than ever.

Better yet, you can now download a mod that does all of the hard work for you. Called the True HDR for Cyberpunk 2077 mod, it's available on the mod Nexus for free and with plenty of helping guidance to get it set up on your system. It's also an improvement over traditional ReShade, leveraging a software based HDR solution and a variety of other ReShade effects to create a more realistic HDR look that doesn't require an HDR monitor

The effects are subtle, but immediate, and make the game look even better than the stock version, to our eyes. It slightly softens the image, which gives the game more of a dreamy look, but in such a setting, that's quite attractive.

Do you have any favorite Reshade settings for Cyberpunk?