Dead by Daylight now lets you hunt your friends on console

Dead by Daylight remains one of the most popular multiplayer survival horror game and its developers are keeping it as fresh as they can with new maps, hunters, and other content. Expanding the player base helps too, and that's exactly what they've done by making it possible for console and PC players to hunt one another thanks to the new Crossplay update.

Cross play was previously restricted to PC and Microsoft Store players — with the majority coming from the former — but now Dead by Daylight players on PC can play with those on Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch, although the mobile version remains siloed for now.

As PCGamer points out, it's not a perfect implementation, as the PC's chat function isn't present on console versions, so communication isn't quite as easy as it could be across the various platforms.

It's expected the crossplay will speed up matchmaking now that there's a larger pool of players to draw from. You can disable it if you prefer to play with only PC or only console players, but then you won't be able to take advantage of the speedier matchmaking.

Cross progression is the next planned integration for the game, so that you can continue playing with your account on different platforms and continue experience games and unlocks from where you left off.