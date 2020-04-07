Death Stranding's reimagined VR mode looks impressive

A modder known as KingCeryn has developed a way to play Death Stranding in virtual reality and early test demos of it in action look very impressive. It's immersive, expansive, and offers a new and exciting way to play the game, amping up its horror, awe, and sheer scale in equal measure. Even if it is a little janky.

Unfortunately, this isn't a modified version of Death Stranding itself, but a recreation in Unity that the creator has made to show what it might be like should such a game exist. You can whizz about the map on jetbikes, explore the hill tops wiith grappling hooks and slides, and of course, climb a lot of ladders.

You'll need to visit the towers to restore your cargo, fight spear wielding enemies, unlock guns and other offensive and defensive weaponry, and even take on some of the ghostly apparitions of Death Stranding's strange world.

It's all still incredibly barebones, janky, and in many ways, pretty ugly, but that's no surprise. This is just one month of work by King Ceryn, and we expect it to get a lot better in the weeks and months to come.

What would you like to see him add to this VR reimagining of Death Stranding?