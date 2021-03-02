Diablo II Resurrected will have two separate Alpha tests

You'll get two chances to try out Diablo II Resurrected before it's released, with plans for two alpha tests to debut in the next few months. The first will focus on Single Player gameplay, while the second will give everyone participating a chance to test out the multiplayer.

“We’re going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we’ll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing,” lead producer Chris Lena told PCGamesN. When pressed to find out when those tests will he, he deferred commenting, stating, “that’s all we have for specifics.”

Sign ups for the first one are available, though, if you want to be ready when the time comes,.

Diablo II Resurrected will include a remaster of both the original base game and its Lord of Destruction expansion. The graphics have seen a major overhaul, with 4K support, uprated models and textures, and recreated animations with much improved lighting, make the game look better than ever. Miss the original graphics or want to compare? You can simply switch back and forth at the press of a button.

The original single player story will be back, along with expanded multiplayer in the form of competitive leaderboards, and the option of playing cooperative with up to 8 players in total, all with their own mercenary to hire.