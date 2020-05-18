Discord now has even better video calling

Like many communication applications, Discord has taken big steps to improve its voice, video, and text chat functions during the Coronavirus lockdown. One of its more recent changes overhauls the video conferencing function of the client and makes it far more than just a video game chatting app. Now it's practically a Zoom competitor.

Introducing Discord Server video:

Now all you need to do to take advantage of video in Discord is tap the video button. That's it. That's far more simpler than it was and it's available on both desktops and mobile platforms — anywhere you can install the Discord app, video is now far more accessible.

Getting people into the video call with you is as simple as inviting them to the server. If they're in the same voice channel as you, then they can join the video call with a tap or click of a button.

Discord is now officially supported on MacOs and in Safari, so you can more easily hangout with your Mac friends during lockdown too.

This is all just as good, if not better than Zoom, because it's entirely free, and there's no maximum meeting time either. Win Win.