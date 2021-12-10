Dune Spice Wars revives the RTS franchise for the first time in 23 years

Dune is coming back as a real time strategy game, reviving one of the most classic series of games in the history of PC gaming. The originals effectively created the foundations for the RTS genre, so it feels right to see it come back to its roots at a time when Dune as a property is re-emerging from its decades-long slumber. The new game, Dune: Spice Wars, will be an RTS with 4X elements, and will see players fighting over, where else? Arakis.

Control the Spice, Control the Universe, as the trailer and the original novels say, and that's exactly what players will duel over in this game, alongside territory, power, and influence. You'll be able to use a combination of economic, military, and political strategy to outwit your enemies in the game, all while being on the lookout for the elusive spice and dodging sandworms while you try to harvest it.

The game looks well along in development at this point, and is being worked on by veteran RTS and Northgard developer, Shiro Games.

There's no announced release date for Spice Wars for now, but it's going to hit Early Access in the near future.