The fastest gaming monitor is now 500Hz

Gaming monitors just get faster and faster and the latest entry in that race to infinite refresh rates, is a staggering 500Hz model from BOE Technology. It's 27-inches of 1080p panel, with a 1ms response time and a refresh rate that is way beyond anything else we've ever seen.

For a long time, 60Hz panels were the norm, but once Esports kicked off in a big way, any micro-second advantages were saught, and one of the best ways to get a slight edge over the competition is with a higher refresh rate screen. It makes your game respond faster and reduces input lag, giving you a slight chance to react faster than your opponents.

For a time, 120Hz and 144Hz were king, but over the years we've seen 240Hz, 300Hz, and most recently, 360Hz displays from all the big names, even fitting some of them into laptops. But now BOE Technologies has the claim of fastest display in the world, with a staggering 500Hz display.

That only shaves a few milliseconds off of the input lag of a 360Hz display -- there are diminishing returns the higher you go. But still, that's an advantage that you can't get elsewhere.

Unfortunately, it's only a prototype for now, but it will be launching sometime in the next year or so, so watch this space.

If it can make a 500Hz panel, though, we'd expect others to do so soon enough as well. So gaming displays could be about to get a whole lot more responsive.