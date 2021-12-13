Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade specs are getting heavy

The recommended specs for some of the world's prettiest new games are starting to get a little heavier. The new minimum and recommends specs for Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade have been released, and if you want to hit reasonable frame rates at 1080p or 1440p, you're going to need at least an Nvidia GTX 1080, or an AMD RX 5700.

PC developers go a long way in making sure games are playable on a wide range of systems. That often means the minimum, and even recommended specs of some of the best looking games, still don't ask you for more than an RX 580, or a GTX 1060. But that's starting to change thanks to a new generation of consoles, and demand for ever greater visuals. Final Fantasy Remake Integrade is one such game, where the minimum specs aren't too stringent, but you'll need a reasonable GPU to play anything but the lowest settings.

The minimum specs demand the following:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 100 GB

DirectX: Version 12 or later

Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

For the recommended specs, however, you'll need a substantially more capable graphics card:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later)

Processor: IntelCore i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 12 GB

Storage: 100 GB

DirectX: Version 12 or later

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

The recommended specs will reportedly let you run the game at 4K, but the frame rate will not be good and the settings certainly won't be maxed out. It'll likely give you around a 30 FPS average with everything maxed out at 1440p. For the highest of settings, you're going to need a new generation RTX or RX graphics card and unless you have one already, you'll need to spend upwards of $500 to get even an entry-level option.