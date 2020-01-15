Final Fantasy VII remake is delayed... but not for long

The remake of Final Fantasy VII has been delayed by a few more months. It will now make it debuts in April 2020 as a PS4 exclusive, where it will remain for one year. That's a shame, but what's a few more months when you've been waiting more than 20 years for it?

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved games ever made, with millions of fans all over the world. Out of all Square's back catalog of games, though, it was always the one the company refused to remake. It brought out remastered or enhanced versions of Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy X and its sequel. But Final Fantasy VII was always off the table. Apart from a new PC release with XP boosts and better saving.

But then it became very much on the table and there was a proper remaster in the works. It's going to change, with a new, more contemporary combat system, and some updates to some of the more '90s aspect of the game's design and story. This is Final Fantasy VII reimagined as if it was made in the 2010s, and now 2020s. And it's almost here. We just need to wait a couple more months for it to make its big debut.

It's just for extra polish, we're told, so this doesn't herald any major problems with the game. We're excited for its release and its potential to introduce a new generation to the story and world of Final Fantasy VII.