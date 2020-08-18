Firewatch is going to become a film afterall

Camp Santo's Firewatch movie is back in development after being shelved in 2016. The extremely pretty, extremely popular, story-driven walking simulator was originally released in 2016 to much acclaim. Beloved for its visual style as much as its minimalist, story driven experience, the game was quickly picked up for a film adaptation by Good Universe. When that company was acquired by Lionsgate, the deal fell through, but it's now back on, with production company Snoot Entertainment taking the reigns of the project.

"Jess [Wu Calder] and Keith [Calder] are hard-working and visionary film producers with impeccable taste in video games," Campo Santo co-founder Sean Vanaman said, via Hollywood Reporter.

"Not unlike when we met Joe Drake and the team at Good Universe in 2016, we knew in our first conversation with Jess and Keith that they’d make great partners. We have no doubt in their expertise, their taste and their passion and assume that our experience as so-so game developers will make us first-rate producing partners."

Following the story of the game, the film will be based around the lead character, Henry, and his stint as a fire lookout in the wilds of Wyoming in 1989. He'll interact with his supervisor at a distance, Delilah, and explore the forests in his particular slice of the wilderness. Things become more mysterious from there as he starts investigating some strange happenings... but we won't spoil what happens next.

