Getting an AMD CPU upgrade? You might be able to get Starfield as well

It looks as if AMD will be partnering with Bethesda to offer a CPU and game bundle, at least according to a page on online computer component store NewEgg. While the page lacks any real details as to the terms and conditions of the deal, it looks as if the deal will encompass the entire Ryzen 7000 range.

The page is titled “AMD Starfield Game Bundle Promotion Store”, and contains a number of AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, running from the Ryzen 9 7950X3D to the Ryzen 5 7000. Prices run from $699 to $223, but at the moment there’s no telling whether that price also contains the game. It’s likely this is just a placeholder for the final page and prices though, so we wouldn’t assume that’s a final price.

It’s a great bundle to grab if you’re interested in upgrading your CPU and were planning on buying Starfield anyway, and it’s clear from the game’s minimum specs that a number of people are going to need to upgrade if they want to run it. The game needs a hexa-core chip to run, and the Ryzen 7000 generation is certainly that, and should be more than capable of running it. Other requirements include 16GB of RAM, 125GB of solid-state storage, and a GPU like the Radeon RX 5700 or GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or newer. Those aren’t enormously demanding specs, but if your computer falls on the lower end of that scale then you might be tempted to pick up this bundle.

AMD is no stranger to partnering up with game releases to push CPUs, and recently ended a bundle offer with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s clearly eager to continue on this particular roll, and while there hasn’t been a date released for the bundle to launch, it’s safe to assume it’ll be available for order before Starfield releases on September 6. Expect adding Starfield to the bundle to add slightly less than the $69.99 asking price for the game to the overall bundle price, though, instead of dropping all that money, you could instead subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass on PC for $9.99 a month to get access to Starfield on release.