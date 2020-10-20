Getting PS5 trophies will unlock prettier profiles

If you're a bit of a trophy and achievement hunter, the PlayStation 5's new system will give you some nice rewards for all your trouble. Alongside the prestige of completing challenges that most other players haven't managed, earning trophies on the PS5 will unlock new avatars, profile banners, and more. Better yet, you'll be able to unlock them far more easily.

On the PS4, when you get a Platinum Trophy, you typically get an email saying giving you a chance to redeem your reward, as per VG247. With the PS5, however, you'll get rewards for all tiers of trophy, and will be able to claim them directly on the PS5.

It's not yet clear whether this is a feature that will be supported across the entire platform, or whether it will require individual game support.

Would some extra awards that are easier to get make you more interested in unlocking trophies?