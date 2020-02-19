GTA IV is coming back to Steam... without multiplayer

GTA IV vanished from Steam seemingly overnight in January this year after Games for Windows Live ceased operation entirely after more than a decade of wishy-washy function. GTA IV wasn't the only game to suffer under this transition, but it was one of the most prominent. Fortunately for those who loved it, the game's now set to make its return! But not as it was. Without GFWL, the multiplayer just doesn't work anymore.

Set to be re-released on Steam on March 19, GTA IV: Complete Edition will replace existing GTA IV and GTA Episodes from Liberty City. Current saves will be compatible with the new version of the game, and there shouldn't be any major problems, but multiplayer won't be there, and neither will the classic leaderboards. GFWL's death means an end for those too major portions of the game forever.

Although they may make a return in future, some radio stations won't function at the launch of the new version, either. They include: RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM (previously available in Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City).

Steam users who already own GTA IV will need to download some major patches for the game. The main one is 22GB, though Episodes From Liberty City players will only need to download a 6GB update.

This is a bit of an end of an era for GTA IV, which still have a popular multiplayer scene, even just a few months ago. As of March 19, that dream will end.