GTA Online may be getting a UFO mission

Some dataminers have discovered a hidden mission in GTA Online that features, of all things, an alien spaceship. The world of GTA may be about to go interstellar, with the option of taking your criminal empire into wider galaxy, if the mission proves to be anything more than a test for something.

The mission was reportedly hidden within the recent big Summer Special update, which added a number of new cars, missions, and tweaks to the GTA Online experience, as per Kotaku. The Game File Gurus did some digging into the files of this update and were able to find a much larger model of a UFO vehicle that's been hidden in the game files for years. It's tied to a new business battle mission, which through some clever shenanigans, the datminers were able to activate and get working.

You're charged with stealing parts to the spaceship and deliver them to a select location. It's not a particularly difficult mission, but it is unique, and could be Rockstar's way of setting up a very different kind of storyline in the online game.

How do you think this mission will be added to the game? If at all?