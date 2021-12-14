Hellblade II: Senua's Saga makes the case for best looking game ever

The original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, was one of the best looking games ever made when it was released, and it still holds up extremely well. It does lack a little of the contrast and color depth of its successor though, and there are heaps of other features and enhancements that come from its upgrade to the Unreal Engine 5 engine. When it debuts in 2022, we could be looking at another best looking game ever, contender.

The latest details come from a new gameplay reveal trailer during the Game Awards 2021, but to show how far we've come in just a few short years, here's a comparison video:

The character model of Senua herself has seen a huge increase in detail, with features more lifelike and nuanced than ever. The lighting is vastly improved too thanks to global illumination ray tracing, giving a depth and life to her and all the other warriors in this game that just wasn't present in the original. Movement is more subtle and realistic too, with great improvements in the fluidity of her animations.

One stark improvement, however, comes in the upgrade to the look and physics of fire. Flames, embers, and the smoke that radiates off them all looks incredibly realistic. It was one area where the original Hellblade looked good, but has dated far more quickly.

Hellblade II: Senua's Saga launches sometime in 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.