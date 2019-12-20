Look at this adorable ITX RX 5700

It turns out it's possible to make AMD's new Navi cards smaller. Much smaller. Powercolor has debuted a brand new RX 5700 designed with ITX cases in mind and it's absolutely tiny. The only downside is that it's only being sold in Japan. At least for now.

This is the first mini-ITX AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card and though it lacks the power of the 5700 XT, it packs the same GPU core as the 5700, the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and the same clock speeds as the base model RX 5700. That puts it at 1,465MHz base, 1,625MHz game clock, at 1,725MHz boost clock. That's not exactly staggering, considering we've seen some third-party 5700s hit close to 2GHz with overclocking, but it's pretty solid for such a tiny card. It features four heatpipes to help corral that heat away from the core, and a single 120mm fan to cool it all down.

In terms of physical stature, the card is just 175mm long. That's close to 100mm less than the standard RX 5700 (268mm) and means it will fit in even the most diminutive of ITX builds and chassis.

It is dual slot, so you'll need a little extra space below the card (unless using a riser cable) to make it fit, but it shouldn't have too much difficulty fitting in whatever mini-ITX case you have planned for it.

If and when it goes on sale outside of Japan, that is.

Thanks WCCFtech.