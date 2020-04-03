Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord's mod lets you use voice commands

The Mount and Blade series is an ambitious RPG project which has you acting in both a third/first person RPG context, but also managing the tactics and strategy of your warband, whether it's a handful of ragtags peasants and mercenaries, or a hundreds-strong force of mounted knights and archers. Traditionally, Mount and Blade has had you using the function keys on your keyboard to issue commands, but a Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord mod has introduced voice commands, and they are proving a very effective way for controlling your forces in the thick of battle.

Screamerlord combines two custom profiles for the VoiceAttack app that let you control of your troops entirely by voice. Call in charges, reinforcements, or have your infantry hold the line, just by shouting at them.

In the video above, PCGamer has their troops line up, infantry form a shield wall, and cavalry charge, just by telling them to do it with their voice. It's an immersive, and intuitive way of controlling even messy battlefields, and seems set to become a must-have mod for Bannerlord players as they get to grips with its deep and varied combat system.

Are you playing Bannerlord? How are you finding its Early Access version so far?