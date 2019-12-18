Raytracing is coming to Ring of Elysium, Boundary, F.I.S.T. and more

The number of games that support Nvidia's brand of RTX-accelerated ray tracing will expand by a handful more titles in the next year, with new announcements for games that include shooters, puzzlers, and anime-style action games, all set to enjoy RTX features in the near future.

Ring of Elysium will be one of the first games to add ray tracing at some point during Season 6 — which launched in October and will run for another few months. The free to play Battle Royale game was developed by Arena Studio and Tencent and has been a popular title in various territories throughout the past year. Ray tracing will add a nice touch of realism to the visuals, which have a blend of realistic and cartoonish style.

Boundary is an exciting tactical shooter set in zero gravity around Earth, and looks to become near photo-realistic from the latest images if they are to be believed. It's set to launch in Q1 2020 on PC, with non-ray traced versions on PS4 and Xbox One coming at the same time.

After that comes Bright Memory Infinite, an Episodic game that saw its first episode released in 2019 to impressive success. The visuals are already impressive, but ray tracing looks set to take it to a whole new level.

Other games coming before the end of 2020 include Convallaria, Project X from Mihoyo, F.I.S.T and Gate of Firmament.