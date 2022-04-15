Return to Monkey Island will take you back to Melee Island

The Monkey Island franchise is getting its truest spiritual successor in decades, with Return to Monkey Island helmed by original game creator, Ron Gilbert. Better yet, Return to Monkey Island will be true to its name, and will take players back to the very first island they adventured on in the original game: Melee Island.

Original home to governor Elaine Marley, and the island where series protagonist Guybrush Threepwood first learned to fight, to sail, and to insult, Melee island is a classic and iconic location from the series, and there will even be some call backs to the original game in the form of original perspectives, and even original locations to interact with.

Since the game's announcement a few weeks ago, fans have been asking Gilbert and his co-developers what will return to signify the game's title. Melee island will, it seems, and there's even the possibility that the titular Monkey Island will be a location that can be explored. That's not been finalized yet, but we do know that the game will pick up from the end of Monkey Island 2, with Guybrush exploring the theme park location he and LeChuck ended up in.

None of that will invalidate what happened in later games, though. This one just happened before them. It's a sequel and a prequel.