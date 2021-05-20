Rocket League's next Fan Pack is all about Formula 1

Rocket League's array of vehicles has covered most of the bases for different types of cars, trucks, and vans over the six years it's been available, but there's one segment of racing culture which it's not delved into: Formula 1. That's about to change. While you might not imagine the sleek, aerodynamic, lightweight Formula 1 cars would be great at hitting exploding footballs, their hitboxes say different, and you'll soon be able to race around the game's many pitches in a Formula 1 car draped in any of the 10 liveries of the teams in the 2021 World Championships.

The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available through the Rocket League item shop, Psyonix said, giving players access to an F1 2021 car with its own unique decals, team decals, and Pirelli tyre-clad wheels. There's also an F1 player banner. The fan pack will cost 2,000 credits when it goes live on May 26.

This is the beginning of a long-planned relationship between Psyonix (and its parent company, Epic Games) and Formula 1. The fan pack will be released multiple times throughout the year to promote specific F1 events, and each year to update the team liveries and car styles.