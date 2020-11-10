Sam and Max Save the World is getting a remaster this December

Telltale Games has been dead and gone for over two years now, but that doesn't mean its catalog of titles can't continue to have an impact on modern gaming. One of its more iconic titles for its lack of a modern TV property as a source, was Sam and Max Save the World, a new point and click title in the even more-classic universe. It was a great game that introduced Telltale's excellent hint system for helping to push the game forward when you got stuck.

And now it's being remastered.

Originally released in 2006, Sam and Max Save the World ultimately ended up as "Season One" of the Sam and Max episodic series and sees the titular dog and rabbity characters taking up a new case in their detective agency.

"Former child stars are running amok in the street! What starts as an open-and-shut case of idiotic vandalism balloons into an all-out conspiracy as Sam and Max encounter one miscreant after another who have been mysteriously hypnotized."

Sam & Max Save The World is back, remastered by members of the original Telltale development team. Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on December 2.

As usual, comedic nonsense ensues and the puzzles you'll solve along the way in classic point and click fashion are challenging, but relatively logical. They're all preserved in this remastered version, which features support for widescreen 16:9 monitors, at any and all resolutions, and includes new keyboard and gamepad controls, as well as classic mouse based point and click options. Character models have been improved too, and early screenshots of the remaster look great.

This was produced by a team of original Telltale developers who had the blessing of the original character's creator, Steve Purcell. It's set to go on sale December 2, with a price tag of $20. You can get it half off if you own the original version on Steam or GoG.