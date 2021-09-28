Sony promises a long list of upcoming features for the PS5

Sony has admitted that it has a lot still to do to make the PS5 the console it originally envisaged, even as it releases the major update for September, which added several long-requested features of its own. Sony's Hideaki Nishino, the senior VP of platform experience, said that Sony had a "gigantic list" of things it wanted to add to the console and would do in the coming year.

"There are interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list," Nishino said (via Eurogamer). "At the same time, we launched PS5. So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback."

The September update was only the second big one released by Sony since the PS5 launched in 2020. It added support for the internal SSD expansion slot that has been completely useless until now, as well as 3D Audio Support for compatible TV speakers.

Nishino said that Sony was listening to the community and wanted to implement many of the things it was asking for. It has some features it's planned to add since before the console was released, but it also updating the list and prioritising the most requested ones by PS5 owners.

What would you like Sony to add the PS5 in the coming months and years?