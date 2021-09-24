Splatoon 3 takes players to the deserts of the Splatlands

Nintendo announced a number of new games at its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, one of which is the much anticipated Splatoon 3. The paint slinging game will build on the success of its two predecessors and introduce a number of new game modes, including Return of the Mammallians, and will launch an expanded story mode that will take players to the new Splatlands desert, where they'll have to take on new Inklings and Octolings alike.

The Splatoon series is a cutesey third person shooter that combines gunning down your enemies with painting the map your team's color in a frenetic, action packed experience that is both casual and deeply tactical. There are a variety of weapons and painting devices to pick from, including giant paint rollers, fast firing splat guns, and now new special weapons like the Crab Tank.

Splatoon 3 doesn't look to reinvent the wheel too much, which was one of the major complaints about Splatoon 2. Although a better game than its original, it didn't push the envelope much, making it hard to recommend at a higher price than its predecessor. With enough time passing since both of those games have released, perhaps Splatoon 3 will feel like a fresh coat of paint. Its expanded story mode will certainly give more to those who like to play the game solo.

Splatoon 3 is set to launch in 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.