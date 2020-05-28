Trackmania reboot will be free to play

Nadeo is set to reboot its iconic and exceedingly popular Trackmania series in July (following a recent delay) with a focus on the most popular Stadium setting of the games. Like the classic Nations Forever version of Trackmania, this reboot will also be free to play, which is likely to make it supremely popular too, though there will be subscription versions of the game which open up greater features to paying players.

There will be 25 tracks for the free version of the game, rotating through a selection of a wider track roster every three months. Free players will also be able to play any number of user-created tracks — which were always the real meat of the Trackmania series — and will have trial access to in-game track and car editors.

For full access to everything the game has to offer, a $10 per year subscription will be available. It will open up daily competitions, a track of the day feature, and every official track ever released will be made permanently available, even if your subscription is ended in the future.

For $30 a year, or $60 for three years, you'd get access to the Club Access, which lets you compete in a larger league system, and for the opportunity to qualify in the Trackmania Grand League of competitive play. You'll also gain the ability to reskin your car, play on exclusive tracks, access online communication platforms, training tracks, and further competitions.