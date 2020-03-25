Valve hasn't cancelled Valley of the Gods, just put it on hold

When Valve acquired Firewatch developer, Campo Santo, many were excited for what the new monetary and organizational support of Valve could help the smaller studio with. But in actuality, Valve cribbed a number of the developmental staff and put them on Half-Life: Alyx instead, leading to Campo Santo's next game, Valley of the Gods being put on hold indefinitely.

But that doesn't mean it's been cancelled. Indeed, in the wake of Half-Life: Alyx's popular release, Valve has made it clear that Valley of the Gods may still see the light of day one day. Just not yet.

Putting the game on hold was never planned out, ex Campo Santo developer, Chris Remo said in an interview with PCGamesN. It just sort of, happened.

"We eventually just came to a conclusion as a team like 'Oh, it looks like we're all kind of working on other stuff right now. Let's put this thing on hold for a bit and figure out over time what that means," he said.

Valve's open structure where team members are effectively allowed to join whatever projects they want was intoxicating for the Campo Santo team, and lead to many of them moving to work on DotA Underlords and Half-Life: Alyx. Maybe some of them will no drift back to their original project.

Would you like Valley of the Gods to see a release, eventually?