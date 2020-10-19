Watch Dogs Legion hits 30 FPS at 4K, ray tracing on next-gen consoles

Watch Dogs Legion will be one of the big launch titles on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 next-generation consoles. As a full AAA release it will be there to show just how pretty the next-generation hardware can make modern games, and will support for 4K resolution and AMD-driven ray tracing right out of the gate. It will only hit 30 FPS with such settings enabled, but then that's still only possible on PC with graphics cards that cost upwards of $700, so for a $500 to achieve that is somewhat impressive.

This announcement came as part of an AMA with Lathieeshe Thillainathan, Live Producer on Watch Dogs Legion at Ubisoft, What wasn't made clear, however, is that the 30 FPS cap is restricted to just ray tracing mode, or whether it rises when you turn the demanding feature off.

The game is set to launch on October 29 on PC with Xbox and PS versions coming shortly after. On PC, it will debut with Nvidia-driven ray tracing, so it wasn't exactly clear if we'd see the same technology powered by AMD's RDNA2 GPUs in the next-gen consoles. With the planned debut of RDNA2 GPUs on PC just two days before the game makes it appearance, though, perhaps Legion will launch with that same AMD support on PC too.