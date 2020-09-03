Wow Shadowlands doesn't need an SSD afterall

If you wanted to play the new World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, but found yourself without an SSD, that could have left you in the lurch. Fortunately, Blizzard has now updated its minimum specifications, so that whether you have an SSD or HDD, you should be just fine.

You'll still need 100GB of install space, a staggering amount of storage requirement for an expansion, but it doesn't matter what you install it on. The full minimum requirements are now, as follows:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD FX 8300

RAM: 4GB (8GB if using integrated graphics)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon RX 560 / Intel UHD 630

VRAM: 2GB

DirectX: 11

Storage: HDD or SSD (100GB available space)

Internet: Broadband internet connection

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

With all of that in mind, Blizzard has said that the gaming experience will be "impacted" by the use of an HDD, as, like many modern game developers, it is starting to leverage the power of SSDs (a decade after they became commonplace) to improve in-game performance and experience.

A cheap 500GB SSD is around $50 now guys. If you haven't yet, get an SSD.