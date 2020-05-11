Xbox Series X should be cheaper than the PS5

We know a lot about the next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony, from their SSDs, to their physical dimensions, GPU speed, CPU cores, and cooling plans. But what we don't know is how much each are going to cost. There are rumors the costs will be high, with some suggesting the PS5 could sell for as much as $500 in some configurations. A new rumor has emerged to suggest that whatever the eventual price of the Sony system, though, Microsoft will sell its console for less.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, and former EA and Microsoft executive Peter Moore took part in a podcast with Geoff Keighly last week, and suggested that the reason we haven't heard anything from Microsoft on the pricing front yet, is because it's biding its time. Reportedly, it's holding back revealing the Xbox Series X price to after Sony does, whereby it will undercut it by a noticeable margin.

According to their estimates, we may see the Xbox Series X sell for as much as $100 less than the PS5 at launch, which would be a huge incentive for fans to jump ship from Sony to Microsoft, even if they owned a PS4 — which, judging by the sales numbers of that system, most gamers do. The PS5 has notoriously outsold the Xbox One throughout its entire life cycle.

This will mean Microsoft makes a loss on the console, but that may not matter. It has huge cash reserves and stands to make a much bigger margin on digital sales now that physical media aren't such a consideration.

Would a $100 difference make you more likely to buy the next-gen Xbox?