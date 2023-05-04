Age of Wonders 4 v1.002.003.77876 (+6 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Age of Wonders 4 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Gameplay NumPad1: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Resources Imperium Gold Mana Knowledge Casting Points Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Imperium: For Resources, press ESC to show the game menu, then press ESC to return back to the game and the values will show. For Casting Points, press the SPELLS icon to show your spells, then you can see the points. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com