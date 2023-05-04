Age of Wonders 4 v1.002.003.77876 (+6 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

May 4, 2023 - 1:32pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
Age of Wonders 4 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Gameplay
	 NumPad1: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Resources
	 Imperium
	 Gold
	 Mana
	 Knowledge
	 Casting Points
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Imperium:
For Resources, press ESC to show the game menu, then press ESC to return back to the game and the values will show.
For Casting Points, press the SPELLS icon to show your spells, then you can see the points.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

