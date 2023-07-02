Age of Wonders 4 v1.0-v1.003 (+13 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Age of Wonders 4

July 2, 2023 - 8:10am
  • PC

Age of Wonders 4 v1.0-v1.003 (+13 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS
Num 1  Edit Gold
Num 2  Edit Mana
Num 3  Edit Imperium
Num 4  Instant Research
Num 5  Infinite Hurry Production & Recruitments
Num 6  Infinite World Map Casting Points
Num 7  Infinite Combat Casting Points
Num 8  Player Units: Infinite Health
Num 9  Player Units: Infinite Movement
Num 0  AI Units: Drain Health/One Hit Kills
Ctrl+Num 1  Infinite Skill Points
Ctrl+Num 2  Max Empire Development Affinity
Ctrl+Num 3  Set Game Speed

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

