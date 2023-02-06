Beach Invasion 1944 (+34 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Beach Invasion 1944 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Gameplay NumPad1: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Game Stats Wave Number of Units Left To Kill Artillary Radio Calls Points Earned # Current Weapon Heat Ammo Left # Weapon 1 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 2 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 3 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 4 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 5 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 6 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 7 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 8 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health # Weapon 9 Is Unlocked Current Health Max Health Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Heat: If weapon has heat, this is where it's displayed Ammo Left: If Weapon has ammo, you can see it here. Weapon 1' Is Unlocked: Weapon 2' Is Unlocked: Weapon 3' Is Unlocked: Weapon 4' Is Unlocked: Weapon 5' Is Unlocked: Weapon 6' Is Unlocked: Weapon 7' Is Unlocked: Weapon 8' Is Unlocked: Weapon 9' Is Unlocked: set to 1 to unlock weapon on next wave ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com