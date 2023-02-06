Beach Invasion 1944 (+34 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

February 6, 2023
Text file description: 
Beach Invasion 1944 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Gameplay
	 NumPad1: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Game Stats
	 Wave
	 Number of Units Left To Kill
	 Artillary Radio Calls
	 Points Earned
# Current Weapon
	 Heat
	 Ammo Left
# Weapon 1
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 2
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 3
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 4
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 5
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 6
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 7
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 8
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Weapon 9
	 Is Unlocked
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Heat:
If weapon has heat, this is where it's displayed
Ammo Left:
If Weapon has ammo, you can see it here.
Weapon 1' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 2' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 3' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 4' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 5' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 6' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 7' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 8' Is Unlocked:
Weapon 9' Is Unlocked:
set to 1 to unlock weapon on next wave
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

