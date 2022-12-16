Blacktail (+9 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

BLACKTAIL by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Mana # Crafting Resources NumPad3: Unlimited and Reset Resources # Cheats NumPad4: Supplies Cheat Mode # Inventory NumPad5: Unlimited Shoot Arrows And Craft Items # Skills NumPad6: Easy Unlock Skills NumPad7: No Lost Page Blueprints Needed for Skills Unlocks # Gameplay NumPad8: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Inventory Mouse over Inventory Item Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Unlimited and Reset Resources: To use this press I to enter the inventory, note the resources amounts at the bottom of the window, then leave the Inventory, then come back and you have 99 of those crafting components. Supplies Cheat Mode: Toggle this on and you already have all arrows, and potions, and etc. Unlimited Shoot Arrows And Craft Items: Toggle on and when you use components or shoot arrows you have the maximum. Easy Unlock Skills: You can easily Unlock Skills even if you do not have the correct component. Note you may still need enough of the Crafting Resources, but you can turn on the Unlimite and Reset Resources and easily obtain them if needed. No Lost Page Blueprints Needed for Skills Unlocks: Some Skills need Lost Pages to unlock them. With this option you can unlock the skill without the lost page. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com