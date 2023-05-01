Cassette Beasts v1.1.2 (+8 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Cassette Beasts by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Combat NumPad1: Super Unit # Mouse Over Resource in Inventory NumPad2: Set Inventory Item to 999 # Gameplay NumPad3: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Current Controlled Combat Unit Health Action Points Attack Power 1 Attack Power 2 # Mouse Over Resource in Inventory Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Super Unit: For this to work, when in combat when it's your turn, the current unit you can command, press the FIGHT button and then the values will fill in the editor. You can also THEN use the trainer options to make a SUPER UNIT, but you must FIRST press the FIGHT button before editing or using the trainer options. Current Controlled Combat Unit' Health: Current Controlled Combat Unit' Action Points: Current Controlled Combat Unit' Attack Power 1: Current Controlled Combat Unit' Attack Power 2: For Current Controlled Combat Unit, when in combat when it's your turn, the current unit you can command, press the FIGHT button and then the values will fill in the editor. You can also THEN use the trainer options to make a SUPER UNIT, but you must FIRST press the FIGHT button before editing or using the trainer options. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com