Cassette Beasts v1.1.2 (+8 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Cassette Beasts
Cassette Beasts
Cassette Beasts
Cassette Beasts

Unlock more options including updates for this Cassette Beasts Trainer

Text file description: 
Cassette Beasts by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Combat
	 NumPad1: Super Unit
# Mouse Over Resource in Inventory
	 NumPad2: Set Inventory Item to 999
# Gameplay
	 NumPad3: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Current Controlled Combat Unit
	 Health
	 Action Points
	 Attack Power 1
	 Attack Power 2
# Mouse Over Resource in Inventory
	 Amount
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Super Unit:
For this to work, when in combat when it's your turn, the current unit you can command, press the FIGHT button and then the values will fill in the editor.  You can also THEN use the trainer options to make a SUPER UNIT, but you must FIRST press the FIGHT button before editing or using the trainer options.
Current Controlled Combat Unit' Health:
Current Controlled Combat Unit' Action Points:
Current Controlled Combat Unit' Attack Power 1:
Current Controlled Combat Unit' Attack Power 2:
For Current Controlled Combat Unit, when in combat when it's your turn, the current unit you can command, press the FIGHT button and then the values will fill in the editor.  You can also THEN use the trainer options to make a SUPER UNIT, but you must FIRST press the FIGHT button before editing or using the trainer options.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
