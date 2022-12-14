Choo-Choo Charles (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 4
80
December 14, 2022 - 12:31pm
  • PC

Choo-Choo Charles (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Choo-Choo Charles Trainer

Text file description: 
Choo-Choo Charles by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Train
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Train Health
# Gameplay
	 NumPad2: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Health
	 Sprint Speed
	 Jump Power
# Train Stats
	 Max Speed
	 Acceleration
	 Brakes
	 Machine Gun Damage
	 Range Gun Damage
	 Health Value Display
# Charles Stats
	 Face Damage
	 Body Damage
	 Legs Damage
	 Damage to Player
	 Damage to Train
	 Damage to Player on Train
	 Knockback
	 Fight is Over
	 Can Do Damage
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment