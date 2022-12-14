Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion v1.00 (+38 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

December 14, 2022
  • PC

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion v1.00 (+38 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
CRISIS CORE FINAL FANTASY VII REUNION by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: God Mode
	 NumPad2: Ghost Mode
	 NumPad3: Unlimited HP
	 NumPad4: Unlimited MP
	 NumPad5: Unlimited AP
# Enemies
	 NumPad6: Weak Targeted Enemies
	 NumPad7: Weak Enemies
	 NumPad8: Super Damage
# Inventory Items for Combat
	 NumPad9: Unlimited Quick Bar Items
	 Multiply: Unlimited Use Items
# Gameplay
	 Add: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Currency
	 Gil
# Player Stats
	 SP
	 Current HP
	 Current Max HP
	 Base HP
	 Current  MP
	 Current Max MP
	 Base MP
	 Current AP
	 Current Max AP
	 Base AP
	 Current Level
	 Level Started
	 Level Displayed
	 Current XP
	 XP to Next Level
	 Current Displayed ATK
	 Current Displayed VIT
	 Current Displayed MAG
	 Current Displayed SPR
	 Current Displayed LUK
	 Base ATK
	 Base VIT
	 Base MAG
	 Base SPR
	 Base LUK
# Inventory
	 Selected Inventory Item Amount
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
God Mode:
Your health cannot be modified.
Ghost Mode:
Attacks have no effect, including being knocked back and etc.
Player Stats' SP:
Player Stats' Current HP:
Player Stats' Current Max HP:
Player Stats' Base HP:
Player Stats' Current  MP:
Player Stats' Current Max MP:
Player Stats' Base MP:
Player Stats' Current AP:
Player Stats' Current Max AP:
Player Stats' Current Level:
Player Stats' Level Started:
Player Stats' Level Displayed:
Player Stats' Current XP:
Player Stats' XP to Next Level:
Player Stats' Current Displayed ATK:
Player Stats' Current Displayed VIT:
Player Stats' Current Displayed MAG:
Player Stats' Current Displayed SPR:
Player Stats' Current Displayed LUK:
Player Stats' Base ATK:
Player Stats' Base VIT:
Player Stats' Base MAG:
Player Stats' Base SPR:
Player Stats' Base LUK:
Press M for MENU and the values will show up here.  Note these are STATS and NOT COMBAT values which would be different.
Base AP:
Press M for MENU and the values will show up here.  Note these are STATS and NOT COMBAT values which would be different.
For some STATS, like BASE ATK, the value won't take hold until you swap a piece of equipment.  Some values are temporary like Current Displayed ATK.
Selected Inventory Item Amount:
Select and item in the Inventory and the amount shows in the editor.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

