Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion v1.00 (+38 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

CRISIS CORE FINAL FANTASY VII REUNION by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: God Mode NumPad2: Ghost Mode NumPad3: Unlimited HP NumPad4: Unlimited MP NumPad5: Unlimited AP # Enemies NumPad6: Weak Targeted Enemies NumPad7: Weak Enemies NumPad8: Super Damage # Inventory Items for Combat NumPad9: Unlimited Quick Bar Items Multiply: Unlimited Use Items # Gameplay Add: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Gil # Player Stats SP Current HP Current Max HP Base HP Current MP Current Max MP Base MP Current AP Current Max AP Base AP Current Level Level Started Level Displayed Current XP XP to Next Level Current Displayed ATK Current Displayed VIT Current Displayed MAG Current Displayed SPR Current Displayed LUK Base ATK Base VIT Base MAG Base SPR Base LUK # Inventory Selected Inventory Item Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- God Mode: Your health cannot be modified. Ghost Mode: Attacks have no effect, including being knocked back and etc. Player Stats' SP: Player Stats' Current HP: Player Stats' Current Max HP: Player Stats' Base HP: Player Stats' Current MP: Player Stats' Current Max MP: Player Stats' Base MP: Player Stats' Current AP: Player Stats' Current Max AP: Player Stats' Current Level: Player Stats' Level Started: Player Stats' Level Displayed: Player Stats' Current XP: Player Stats' XP to Next Level: Player Stats' Current Displayed ATK: Player Stats' Current Displayed VIT: Player Stats' Current Displayed MAG: Player Stats' Current Displayed SPR: Player Stats' Current Displayed LUK: Player Stats' Base ATK: Player Stats' Base VIT: Player Stats' Base MAG: Player Stats' Base SPR: Player Stats' Base LUK: Press M for MENU and the values will show up here. Note these are STATS and NOT COMBAT values which would be different. Base AP: Press M for MENU and the values will show up here. Note these are STATS and NOT COMBAT values which would be different. For some STATS, like BASE ATK, the value won't take hold until you swap a piece of equipment. Some values are temporary like Current Displayed ATK. Selected Inventory Item Amount: Select and item in the Inventory and the amount shows in the editor. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora