Crysis 2 Remastered v1.2 (+7 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Crysis 2 Remastered v1.2 +7 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:.............v1.2 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:......Epic Games Store Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............20. Sep 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:....................................Crysis2Remastered.exe MD5 Hash:.................... 6A93C2BA74B171C0A081A37566AF60A3 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Energy Num 3 Unlimited Ammo Num 4 No Reload Num 5 Stealth Mode Num 6 Get 100.000 Nano Points @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 2 - Unlimited Energy When you're in stealth mode and shoot with a non silenced weapon than the stealth mode deactivates andyou must wait 2 or 3 seconds to activate the stealth mode again Num 4 - No Reload All weapons except the rpg must not be reloaded... Num 6 - Get 100.000 Nano Points Gain some nanites or buy a nanite module right at the nanites catalyst menu to see the effect @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021