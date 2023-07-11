- PC
Cyberpunk 2077 v1.63 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]
_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Cyberpunk 2077 v1.63 +13 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:............v1.63 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............30. Jun 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:........................................Cyberpunk2077.exe MD5 Hash:...................: 5E21FD2ADCB4BF864DB91D82EBFC3113 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Stamina Num 3 Unlimited Oxygen Num 4 Unlimited Ammo Num 5 No Reload Num 6 Unlimited Grenades Num 7 Zero Weight Num 8 +100.000 Money Num 9 50 Attribute Points Num / (Divide) 50 Advantage Points Num * (Multiply) Unlimited RAM Num - (Subtract) Stealth Mode @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 8 - +100.000 Money Everytime you open your inventory 100.000 credits will be added to your current amount... So if you think you have enough money deactivate this option... Num 9 / Num / (Divide) You must have at least 1 point... Go to the character screen and activate this option Now spent a attribute or advantage point to see the effect... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 04/2021
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
