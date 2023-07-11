Cyberpunk 2077 v1.63 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Cyberpunk 2077

Rate

Total votes: 3
60
July 11, 2023 - 6:58pm
  • PC

Cyberpunk 2077 v1.63 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                 Cyberpunk 2077 v1.63 +13 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:............v1.63  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............30. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:........................................Cyberpunk2077.exe
       MD5 Hash:...................: 5E21FD2ADCB4BF864DB91D82EBFC3113
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                       Unlimited Health
                Num 1                       One Hit Kill
                Num 2                       Unlimited Stamina
                Num 3                       Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 4                       Unlimited Ammo
                Num 5                       No Reload
                Num 6                       Unlimited Grenades
                Num 7                       Zero Weight
                Num 8                       +100.000 Money
                Num 9                       50 Attribute Points
                Num / (Divide)              50 Advantage Points
                Num * (Multiply)            Unlimited RAM
                Num - (Subtract)            Stealth Mode
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
             Num 8 - +100.000 Money
             Everytime you open your inventory 100.000 credits
             will be added to your current amount...
             So if you think you have enough money deactivate
             this option...
             Num 9 / Num / (Divide)
             You must have at least 1 point...
             Go to the character screen and activate this option
             Now spent a attribute or advantage point to see the
             effect...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 04/2021

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

More Cyberpunk 2077 Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment